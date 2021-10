The water of the Colorado River serves and nourishes the American Southwest in many ways: we use it for drinking, for watering our crops, for creating electricity and for recreation. It shapes our landscapes, is home to wildlife and plants, inspires art, and in the past has been used as a means of travel. The Colorado also feeds our souls, both through its beauty and power and in some cases, as the literal place where spiritual faith is affirmed through ritual.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO