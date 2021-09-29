CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City heavily scout Bundesliga's emerging talent

Cover picture for the articleAccording to reliable SportBILD journalist Christian Falk (h/t Sport Witness), Manchester City have scouted Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz on numerous occasions. Florian Wirtz, 18, is one of Bundesliga’s jewels and has been nominated for the 2021 Golden Boy award following his eye-catching displays with Bayer Leverkusen. The teenager was one of the breakout stars of the 2020/21 Bundesliga campaign, registering five goals and six assists, as well as two goals in the Europa League.

