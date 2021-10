The Chiefs promoted Josh Gordon to the 53-man roster, per a club announcement. With that, the wide receiver could debut as soon as this Sunday night against the Bills. “I‘m just gonna play it by ear and see how he feels,” head coach Andy Reid said earlier this week (via Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star). “Really, it’s more of a comfort thing with the offense. I don’t want to put him in a bad situation out there.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO