3 Shot In Denver Early Wednesday Morning

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 7 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Three people were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting on Eugene Way. Police said the shooting happened at 1 a.m. east of Montbello Central Park located at 4900 Crown Blvd.

Investigators say that two men and a woman were shot. All of them suffered serious injuries.

Police have not released a suspect description.

Terri Torres
7d ago

why is this happening all over the world there is only pain. Does not love or happiness exist anymore? WE ALL need to pull our heads out of our asses and start loving again

CBS Denver

Reward Increased For Information On Deadly Hit & Run In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A $3,000 reward is being offered for more information about a deadly hit and run in Aurora on Aug. 6. Aurora police say a motorcyclist was hit near North Havana Street and East 1st Avenue at around 11 p.m. The motorcyclist, only described as a man, died at the hospital. (credit: CBS) Police say they believe the suspect vehicle is a 2001-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer, GMC Envoy, GMC Acadia or Oldsmobile Bravada. They say the driver made a left turn in front of the motorcyclist, hit him and then drove away. Investigators initially described the vehicle as a black Jeep. The vehicle was last seen heading west on 1st Avenue. Anyone with more information which leads to an arrest can claim the reward. The Aurora Police Fund is supplying $1,000 while Metro Denver Crimestoppers is offering $2,000. Those with information are asked to call Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Murder Trial Begins For Steve Pankey In 1984 Death Of Jonelle Matthews

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The trial for an Idaho man charged in the murder of Jonelle Matthews, a nearly four-decades-old case that gripped Colorado, began on Wednesday. Steve Pankey has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murder. Jonelle Matthews (credit: CBS) It was Dec. 20, 1984 when 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews sang in a concert and was dropped at home by a friend and the friend’s father. She was last seen at 8 p.m., entering the ranch-style home where she lived with her father, Jim; mother, Gloria; and sister. But when her father returned from her sister’s basketball game an hour later, Jonelle was gone. Pankey lived nearby and attended her church. Prosecutors have claimed Pankey inserted himself into the case over a period of years. (credit: CBS) The search for Jonelle was relentless. Rewards failed to turn up clues. Jonelle was considered missing until workers digging a pipeline in July 2019 discovered human remains matching her dental records in a rural area southeast of Greeley, a city about 50 miles north of Denver. Police then labeled her death a homicide. The investigation zeroed in on Pankey. (credit: CBS) Pankey remains in custody on a $5 million bond.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Man Rummaging Through Denver Apartment Dumpster Shot

DENVER (CBS4) – A man was rummaging through the dumpsters by the Cherry Plaza Apartments at Cherry Street and Jewell Avenue in Denver on Sunday afternoon when he was confronted by a resident and the resident’s father. Police say the resident tried to get the man to leave the property. Police say an argument and pushing took place. Madison Marty was startled by what happened next. “We were sitting on the porch, and we did definitely hear the gunshot,” she said. The suspect arrested was identified as 50-year-old Rogerio Martinez. He’s described as the resident. The victim suffered two broken bones in the right foot...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Daniel Short Arrested, Accused Of Hitting And Killing Motorcyclist

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A motorcyclist died after being hit by a driver at Sheridan Boulevard and Yale Avenue on Monday. Denver police first alerted to the crash, but later updated the post to say it was in Lakewood’s jurisdiction. Lakewood police identified the victim as 59-year-old Julia Ann Pacheco of Centennial. She was taken to the hospital where she later died. Daniel Short (credit: Lakewood Police) Police arrested Daniel Short, 64, at the scene. Investigators believe speed, drug and alcohol are factors in the crash. Details about the crash were not released. Short faces charges including vehicular homicide, DUI and drug possession.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

1 Dead In Alley Shooting In Aurora As Search For Suspect Continues

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora continue to identify witnesses as part of the deadly shooting investigation in North Aurora. Officers rushed to the 1900 block of North Del Mar Parkway about 9:18 p.m. Saturday. (credit: CBS) When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man in the east alleyway at that location suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. (credit: CBS) Detectives are interviewing witnesses, gathering physical evidence and trying to identify a suspect. The victim has not been identified. (credit: CBS) Additional Information From Aurora Police: Detectives are asking anyone who may have observed this incident, and have not yet spoken to police, to please reach out to the Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Hazmat Crews Clean Up Hydrochloric Acid Spill In Globeville Neighborhood

DENVER (CBS4)– Crews worked to contain a spill in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood on Wednesday. The spill happened near the Interstate 25 and Interstate 70 interchange at 47th and Elati Street. (credit: CBS) The Denver Fire Department said that two 55-gallon drums filled with hydrochloric acid fell off a truck and spilled on the ground. (credit: CBS) Earlier in the day, crews went door to door of nearby businesses and some homes, evacuating people within two blocks of the spill. (credit: CBS)
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Greeley Police Investigate Homicide After Body Found Inside Burning Home

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Greeley are investigating a homicide after a body was discovered while responding to a house fire. The body, later identified as Chris Dickerson, was found inside the burning home early Sunday morning. (credit: City of Greeley) Police and firefighters rushed to the house fire in the 2400 block of 15th Avenue Court about 5:43 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. Detectives were called to the scene after the body of Dickerson, 35, was discovered inside. A Greeley fire arson investigator, building inspector and the Weld County Coroner also responded to the scene. The autopsy was completed on Dickerson and the cause of death is homicide. Detectives are asking anyone who has information about Dickerson’s whereabouts between the morning of Saturday, Oct. 2 and the morning of Sunday, Oct. 3 to please contact Detective Burroughs at 970-350-3549.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Peyton Green Arrested In Connection To Newborn’s Murder In Highlands Ranch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Last week Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 20-year-old Peyton Green in Wyoming after a year-long investigation. Investigators say Green was brought to a hospital on Sept. 28, 2020, after possibly just giving birth. Peyton Green (credit: Douglas County) However, investigators say Green did not have a child with her. They responded to her house and found the lifeless body of the infant inside. While it’s not clear what took place during the investigation for the next 12 months, deputies eventually obtained an arrest warrant for Green. She was arrested in Wyoming on Sept. 30. She was booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility on Oct. 5 on charges including first degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body and attempt to influence a public servant. Green is being held on no bond.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
CBS Denver

Community Starts Conversation About Problems With West Colfax Viaduct

By Marissa Armas DENVER (CBS4) – On Wednesday, community members held a meeting at Raices Brewery to discuss the West Colfax viaduct transformation project. The project is only in its planning phase, but organizers want the community’s input as the planning continues. (credit: CBS) Dan Shah, the director of the West Colfax Business Improvement District said the Colfax bridge is a bit outdated saying it has too much moving traffic and not enough pedestrian space and bike lanes. It runs between Federal Boulevard and Osage Street near Empower Field at Mile High. Shah said the proposed project would not only make more space for bikers...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Small Plane Loses Wing In Crash Shortly After Takeoff In Loveland

(CBS4) – A single engine plane tried to make an emergency landing on Crossroads Boulevard in Loveland on Thursday morning and crashed. It happened near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport. (credit: CBS) Police say the plane lost power after taking off from the airport. The plane ended up clipping a light pole and sheared off the left wing. (credit: CBS) The pilot was taken to the hospital and the passenger walked away from the crash. No one on the ground was hurt.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Parked Car In Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Commerce City on Monday night. It happened before 7:30 p.m. near 96th and Heinz. (credit: CBS) Investigators said a man was riding at a high rate of speed, failed to navigate a turn and struck a parked car. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is being investigated.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

Fort Collins Police Issue Warning About Teen ‘Fight Clubs’

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Fort Collins Police Department is warning the community about teen fight clubs. Officers say the bouts are happening in neighborhood parks with some audiences. (credit: CBS) The meetup information is posted on social media apps like Snapchat. Police are worried that people or innocent bystanders may become seriously hurt. Officers are conducting additional patrols near parks. Teens are encouraged to tell any trusted adults if they hear about a fight club location or use Safe2Tell to report it anonymously.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Weld County School Bus Crashes Into SUV In Johnstown

(CBS4) – A school bus carrying students and an SUV collided on Thursday morning in Weld County. It happened at the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 19 just east of Johnstown just after 7 a.m. (credit: CBS) No students were seriously hurt, but the drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital. Another school bus came to the crash scene and took students to Milliken Middle School. Milliken Middle School is part of the Weld RE5J School District. Johnstown police are investigating the cause of the crash.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
CBS Denver

2 Suspects Identified In Arrest After Hotel Party In Aurora Turns Deadly

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two suspects arrested after a hotel party over the weekend in Aurora turned deadly have been identified. Police arrested Luis Martin Estrada, 21, and Ruben Angel Mejia-Soto, 21. Estrada is facing first-degree murder and first-degree assault charges while Mejia-Soto is facing accessory to homicide charges. Both were taken to the Aurora Jail. Aurora police responded to the Hyatt House Hotel near East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street around 2 a.m. Saturday. They say an 18-year-old man was shot and killed, and three other people suffered gunshot wounds. Those victims are described as a 17-year-old girl, a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man. (credit: CBS) Booking photographs haven’t been released as detectives continue their investigation. Anyone who may have observed the incident and have not yet spoken with police are urged to call Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Laser Hits Colorado Flight For Life Helicopter, Causing Eye Injuries To Crew Members

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A Flight for Life pilot and two crew members were rushed to hospitals after someone targeted their helicopter with a powerful laser pointer twice in the same night. Flight For Life pilot Eric Bellings is tired of it. “It can really frustrate a pilot, and we all really deal with it on a nightly basis,” he said. “I don’t think the laser strikes are going to calm down until people realize that they are threatening our lives up there.” Incidents with laser pointers have been serious for years, but now even more so as powerful lasers are...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Valor On The Fax Developed Exclusively For Those Experiencing Homelessness, Suffering From Brain Injury

DENVER (CBS4)– It was a groundbreaking day in Denver as the city celebrated the kick-off to construction on a first-of-its-kind project — Valor on the Fax. It’s a 72-unit apartment community exclusively for persons experiencing homelessness who also have a brain injury or related disability. (credit: CBS) “This, as far as we’re aware, is the first permanent supportive housing project specifically for those who have suffered a brain injury or other disabilities… in the nation,” said Gavin Attwood with the Brain Injury Alliance of Colorado (BIAC). “Research shows 50% of the population of individuals experiencing homelessness will screen positive for a brain...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Several Days Of Mild Weather, Where Is The Freeze We Normally Have By Now?

DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday marks the date of the average first freeze in Denver. Instead temperatures will stay above normal for the sixth consecutive day and the streak will continue for a couple more days. While the average first freeze of the season is October 7, the average first measurable snow waits until October 18. Both have happened much earlier and much later in the past. The first freeze in 2020 was on September 8 which tied a record. In 2015 the first freeze waited until October 28 and the latest first freeze on record is November 15, 1944. (source: CBS) It won’t...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Eastbound I-70 In Glenwood Canyon Closing Overnight Tuesday For Emergency Repairs

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – After a weather delay last week, a stretch of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon will be closed overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and possibly Thursday into Friday. The closure will be in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Westbound lanes will not be impacted. (credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The closure is essential so that CDOT crews can rebuild a retaining wall that was heavily damaged during destructive mudslides over the summer. The eastbound closure point will be Exit 116 Glenwood Springs. If inclement weather occurs on Tuesday night the...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

E-470 Hopes To Return To Pre-Pandemic Traffic Levls By 2023.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Light traffic during the pandemic has impacted a Denver metro area tollway. E-470 relies on drivers and toll fees to stay funded and operating. (credit: CBS) E-470 officials anticipate they will see traffic return to pre-pandemic levels by 2023. Through August of this year, the tollway had 48 million travelers and transactions. E-470 is working on major upgrades to attract more drivers, including widening the road between Interstate 70 and 104th. They also plan to upgrade toll plazas with food and beverage vendors, wifi and electric car charging stations. (credit: CBS) “Since we’ve been in this area, there’s been more jobs created, more housing, more businesses, so we really like to be a partner for that. So that means, you know, partnering with those commercial shippers to make sure items are delivered on time, partnering with Denver International Airport to provide people a quick and reliable way to get to and from the airport, about 25% of our traffic is people actually going to the airport,” said E-470 Spokesperson Heather Burke. Planners also want to focus on things such as preventing wrong-way driving and improving air quality and wildlife crossing safety.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Pre-Evacuation Notices Lifted For Residents Near Ptarmigan Fire

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – All road closures and pre-evacuation notices are lifted for residents near the Ptarmigan Fire. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the notices were lifted as of noon on Oct. 4. Ptarmigan Fire on Sept 28 (credit: CBS) The Summit County Sheriff has lifted all pre-evacuation orders and road closures for the #PtarmiganFire, as of 12:00 PM today, 10/4/21. This includes the neighborhoods of Hamilton Creek, Angler Mountain, South 40, and areas of Ptarmigan including Daley Ranch #SummitCountyColorado — SCSOPIO (@SummitSheriffCO) October 4, 2021 All trails and North Pond Park, however, are still closed. The fire is about 55% contained and has burned about 85 acres since it sparked on Sept. 27. No homes or structures were lost. Firefighters remain in the area to gain more containment.  
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
