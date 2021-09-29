Keys to success for the Canucks

October is right around the corner and the Canucks are in the process of trimming down the fat during preseason games. Optimism and bag skates are the order of the day. For the purpose of the article, I will assume the Petey and Quinn sign some sort of deal before the games become meaningful. If for some reason they don’t, then all of these points are shit and you should disregard them entirely. There always seems to be indications that the Canucks are a team that could be really good, but only if they can achieve certain goals, team and individually.