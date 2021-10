The critical infrastructure Americans rely on every day for power, transportation, water, connectivity and more has reached a perfect storm of vulnerability. Threats are escalating in scope and sophistication as we saw in the recent Colonial Pipeline attack. These include disruptions of positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) systems like GPS, concern about the impact of electromagnetic pulse attacks on electrical grids and equipment, and hacks into industrial control systems of municipal water supplies, as recently seen in Oldsmar, Florida. Meanwhile, the attack surface itself has expanded exponentially with the move to classify space assets satellites, sensors and command and control systems as critical infrastructure.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO