Vice President Kamala Harris' office is reportedly ticked off at The View over COVID testing fiasco

 8 days ago
CNN reports that the vice president's office was surprised by what turned out to be false positive tests for Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro. "One of the people explained that Harris' office required the hosts of The View to take a PCR test within 24 hours of the interview," reports CNN's Oliver Darcy. "That person said that a representative of the ABC talk show suggested the night before Harris' appearance that the tests had come back negative. Harris and her staff didn't learn the truth until the dramatic moment on live television when co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were abruptly pulled from the set. Hosts on The View are regularly tested for Covid-19 at least twice each week, people familiar with the matter told CNN. But to satisfy the requirement put in place by Harris' office, each of The View hosts underwent an expedited PCR test in the afternoon following Thursday's show."

