Dave Chappelle sets The Closer as his sixth Netflix standup special

 8 days ago
The Oct. 5 special is described as "the sixth chapter" following up on Chappelle's previous Netflix specials: The Age Of Spin, Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation and Sticks & Stones.

hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Takes Aim At Dave Chappelle, Says He Snitched On DaBaby

Since signing a multi-special deal with Netflix back in 2016, Dave Chappelle's stand-up comedy has transformed into a sort-of lecture series in which Chappelle ponders over a handful of hot-button issues and shares his feelings on the matters. The jokes and Chappelle's ability to spin webs interconnecting a ton of different thoughts and ideas is still there, but the information comes from a place of seeming enlightenment, as if the comedy icon can see another side of every story.
hotnewhiphop.com

Dave Chappelle Addresses DaBaby's Backlash Over Homophobic Comments

DaBaby is still feeling the backlash from his comments at Rolling Loud this past summer. The rapper's attempt at a call-and-response during his set ultimately targeted the LGBTQ community and those living with HIV/AIDS. It didn't take long for those comments to go viral and result in a steady decline in opportunities. Dua Lipa removed him from the "Levitate (Remix)" while festivals quietly took him off of line-ups.
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Dave Chappelle's DaBaby Joke From "The Closer"

On Tuesday, Netflix released Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The one-hour and 12-minute stand-up takes place in Detroit and serves as Chappelle's final offering in his extremely lucrative Netflix deal, and like many of his recent specials, The Closer has been met with a wild mix of utmost praise and extreme criticism.
Rolling Stone

Dave Chappelle Flummoxed That DaBaby Was ‘Canceled’ for Homophobic Remarks, But Not Shooting a Man

Dave Chappelle waded into the never-ending DaBaby controversy in his new stand-up special, The Closer, wondering why the rapper’s career was supposedly derailed for homophobic remarks instead of fatally shooting a man in 2018. Chappelle — who has garnered criticism of his own for various jokes about queer and trans people in his recent stand-up specials — quipped in The Closer that he wanted to “negotiate the release of DaBaby” with the LGBTQ community. Chappelle seemed to at least kind of acknowledge the severity of DaBaby’s controversial comments at Rolling Loud Miami, joking, “You know I go hard in the paint,...
Primetimer

Dear White People executive producer Jaclyn Moore says she's "done" with Netflix over Dave Chappelle's transphobic jokes

Chappelle's The Closer special has been called out by GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition for "ridiculing trans people." In the special, Chappelle defends J.K. Rowling for her "TERF" (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) views -- also declaring himself "TERF" -- and references criticism for his transphobic jokes in previous Netflix specials. Wednesday night, Moore, an executive producer on Netflix’s Dear White People who is transgender, tweeted “I’m done” in response to Chappelle's special. “I love so many of the people I’ve worked with at Netflix. Brilliant people and executives who have been collaborative and fought for important art,” she said. “But I’ve been thrown against walls because, ‘I’m not a ‘real’ woman.’ I’ve had beer bottles thrown at me.” Moore added: "I told the story of my transition for @netflix and @most's Pride week. It's a network that's been my home on @DearWhitePeople. I've loved working there. I will not work with them as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content." In a thread containing dozens of tweets, Terra Field, a programmer who works for Netflix and is trans herself, explained her problem with Chappelle’s statements. “Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups,” Field tweeted Wednesday. “You’re going to hear a lot of talk about “offense”. We are not offended...Being trans is actually pretty funny, if you’re someone who actually knows about the subject matter. How could volunteering for a second puberty *not* be funny? That isn’t what he is doing though. Our existence is ‘funny’ to him – and when we object to his harm, we’re ‘offended.'”
TheWrap

‘Will You Shut the F– Up, Morgan Freeman?’ Watch Teaser for Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer’ Netflix Special (Video)

Who better to narrate your final Netflix standup comedy special than Morgan Freeman? Well, maybe someone who will "shut the f--- up," if you're Dave Chappelle. On Monday, Netflix released a teaser for Chappelle's upcoming sixth and final (under his current deal, at least) streaming stand-up comedy special. It features Freeman's masterful voiceover on top of scenes where Chappelle drives an old pickup truck down country roads. It soon features Freeman's face and body, too, after Dave declares "Will you shut the f--- up, Morgan Freeman?"
Variety

Dave Chappelle’s Netflix Special Called Out by GLAAD, National Black Justice Coalition for ‘Ridiculing Trans People’

Dave Chappelle is drawing a growing wave of criticism for his derogatory comments about the LGBTQ+ community in his newest Netflix stand-up special. The special, titled “The Closer,” premiered on the streamer on Tuesday and is meant to serve as a final entry in a series of stand-up routines by Chappelle on Netflix. In the new release, the comedian makes explicit jokes about trans women and offers defenses for previous derogatory comments made by figures such as “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling and rapper DaBaby. Chappelle also references criticism he faced over the past two years for makings jokes about the trans...
100.5 The River

Dave Chappelle Reveals Why He Filmed His New Special In Michigan

Dave Chappelle's new special, 'The Closer,' dropped on Netflix this week, and he explained why he decided to film the special in Detroit. Early in the show, Dave explains that since he talked trash about Detroit in his first Netflix special, that he thought he owed the Motor City a make-up. Since this would be his last special for a 'minute' he wanted to do it in Detroit:
Primetimer

Why Seinfeld on Netflix may not have the same impact among young people as Friends and The Office

There are a few reasons why Seinfeld may not work for streaming viewers, particularly those too young to remember the 1998 Seinfeld series finale that drew 76 million viewers. "I just wonder if the Seinfeld crew's obvious awfulness will seem as relatable to younger streaming audiences," says Eric Deggans, pointing out how awful the Seinfeld characters are compared to their counterparts on Friends and The Office. "And there's also the inclusion issue. Seinfeld is set in one of the most diverse cities in America, but characters of color exist on the periphery... Shows like Friends also had diversity issues, but in Seinfeld, it seems even more striking. And if you know about the controversy where Michael Richards shouted the N-word at Black hecklers while he was performing in a comedy club, it might even be tougher to watch. Finally, Seinfeld took a while to get going. Its pilot didn't even have the Elaine character. I'd suggest new viewers consider starting with the second season, so you don't wind up sifting through too many clunker episodes. Seinfeld is a TV classic, credited with everything from making unlikable characters cool to inspiring a deluge of sitcoms about young people and big cities. But it's also a 32-year-old comedy which sometimes shows its age. It'll be interesting to see if the show about nothing finds a way to mean something in the streaming era."
Primetimer

GLAAD: "Dave Chappelle's brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities"

GLAAD sent out a tweet lambasting Chappelle for his transphobic comments in his new Netflix special The Closer. Chappelle has also come under fire for his comments in the special that he beat up a butch lesbian who punched him and that she tried to sell the story to TMZ. He also alleged that rapper DaBaby’s homophobia sparked more outrage than the killings of Black Americans. "Dave Chappelle's brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities," GLAAD tweeted. "Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don't support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree."
