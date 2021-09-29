CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy!-hosting drama: “Who knew people were so passionate about who hosts Jeopardy!?”

 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“I mean, I'm just trying to read the clues," Bialik told James Corden on The Late Late Show. "You know, just let me read the clues. The thing about Jeopardy!, we spend our whole lives wanting to be seen, you know, and this job is like -- people should think the least about me as possible. Meaning, it's my job to be the host, just like read the clues.”

talentrecap.com

The Most Shocking Celebrity Reveals in ‘The Masked Singer’ History

While the next season of The Masked Singer is off to an exciting start, let’s reminisce on some of the best celebrity contestants the show has ever seen. By best, we mean they completely stumped the judges and their reveals shocked us all. These contestants didn’t need to win the whole competition to be considered the best surprises in our book.
TV SHOWS
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Host Mayim Bialik Breaks Her Silence for the First Time Since Mike Richards Scandal

Mayim Bialik wants Jeopardy! fans to shift their focus back on the contestants of the competition, not think about who is hosting the show. On Monday, The Big Bang Theory actress walked onto the stage for the first time as Jeopardy!’s new interim host. “Thank you, Johnny Gilbert,” she said. “Welcome. I am so honored to be a part of the Jeopardy! family, and there is no place I’d rather be than right here with these amazing contestants.”
CELEBRITIES
College Heights Herald

OPINION: Who should be the next host of ‘Jeopardy!’?

In November of 2020, the world was saddened to hear about the passing of Alex Trebek after his long battle with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” for thirty-seven years, taking it from an unknown quiz show to one of the most well-known shows on syndicated television today. In this time, he became loved by countless Americans. I like to joke that Trebek was an American treasure, even though he was from Canada.
CELEBRITIES
Mayim Bialik
James Corden
Deadline

‘Jeopardy!’ Delivers Solid Ratings For Mike Richards’ Lone Week As Permanent Host As ‘Family Feud’ Tops Premiere Week

Jeopardy! perked up in its return to originals during syndication’s premiere week with a 5.1 household rating. The week of Sept. 13 included the five episodes with Mike Richards as a permanent Jeopardy! host that were taped during his first and only day of filming before he stepped down amid multiple controversies. The 5.1 rating was up by a fraction from the 2020 Premiere Week average of 5.0 for Jeopardy! with its iconic host, Alex Trebek. In both cases, Jeopardy! finished second for the opening week of the syndication season behind another game show, the Steve Harvey-hosted Family Feud, which was even...
TV SHOWS
Vulture

Jeopardy! Ratings Up Amid Host Controversy

Mike Richards’s first (and only) week as official host of Jeopardy! was a ratings winner — though odds are the show’s success had very little to do with the ousted emcee/exec producer. Per Nielsen, the iconic game show drew 8.4 million viewers during the first week of its 2021–22 season (September 13–19), slightly up compared to the same week a year ago (8.2 million). While there were no doubt a few rubberneckers who tuned in to see the beginning (and end) of the Richards era, it seems more likely the show’s strong performance was driven by interest in contestant Matt Amodio, who is currently in the middle of the longest Jeopardy! winning streak since Las Vegan James Holzhauer dominated the game back in the spring of 2019.
TV SHOWS
Cosmopolitan

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Overjoyed for Tom Bergeron’s "Great News"

Tom Bergeron is teasing more details about his highly anticipated return to TV. Since his unexpected departure from Dancing With the Stars last summer, folks have been asking nonstop when the former longtime ABC host will be back on the small screen. After months of wondering, Tom is slowly revealing information here and there about his next project, which seems to involve an appearance on a new sitcom at NBC. But when he opened up to Full House star Bob Saget on the podcast Bob Saget’s Here For You, Tom also seemingly gushed about another project in the works.
TV & VIDEOS
talesbuzz.com

Alex Trebek’s widow unaware how much ‘Jeopardy!’ host was loved

Alex Trebek’s widow, Jean Currivan Trebek, opened up about how she didn’t really understand how much her husband was loved until he began his cancer battle. The iconic “Jeopardy!” host passed away in November 2020 after a public struggle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80. He first announced his diagnosis in March 2019.
CELEBRITIES
Norwalk Hour

'Who is, Matt Amodio?' The Yale Jeopardy! whiz everyone's talking about

In 2004, viewers of the television quiz show “Jeopardy!” watched Ken Jennings conclude a 74-game win streak and amass over $2.5 million in winnings. Fifteen years later, another phenom by the name of James Holzhauer came along, and gave Jennings a run for his records with a 32-game spree on the show and over $2.5 million earned.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Why Seinfeld on Netflix may not have the same impact among young people as Friends and The Office

There are a few reasons why Seinfeld may not work for streaming viewers, particularly those too young to remember the 1998 Seinfeld series finale that drew 76 million viewers. "I just wonder if the Seinfeld crew's obvious awfulness will seem as relatable to younger streaming audiences," says Eric Deggans, pointing out how awful the Seinfeld characters are compared to their counterparts on Friends and The Office. "And there's also the inclusion issue. Seinfeld is set in one of the most diverse cities in America, but characters of color exist on the periphery... Shows like Friends also had diversity issues, but in Seinfeld, it seems even more striking. And if you know about the controversy where Michael Richards shouted the N-word at Black hecklers while he was performing in a comedy club, it might even be tougher to watch. Finally, Seinfeld took a while to get going. Its pilot didn't even have the Elaine character. I'd suggest new viewers consider starting with the second season, so you don't wind up sifting through too many clunker episodes. Seinfeld is a TV classic, credited with everything from making unlikable characters cool to inspiring a deluge of sitcoms about young people and big cities. But it's also a 32-year-old comedy which sometimes shows its age. It'll be interesting to see if the show about nothing finds a way to mean something in the streaming era."
TV SERIES
viralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Tyler Perry Not Talking To This Kardashian After “She Stole My Whole Idea”

Kim Kardashian may have been a hit at the Met Gala last week with her all-black Balenciaga attire that covered her entire body, but one person who wasn’t feeling her infamous look was Tyler Perry. Perry, who initially worked with Kardashian in 2013’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, called out the reality star for essentially stealing the idea from him.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

