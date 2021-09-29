Review: Theatrical Outfit’s “An Iliad” a potent statement on the tragedy of war

Yokai, a general term that indicates an entire class of supernatural creatures from Japanese folklore and mythology, have a long history of cinematic representations in Japanese film—most popularly in the west in Ghibli’s Spirited Away. For tokusatsu fans, on the other hand, one of the most enduring renditions has been the Yokai Monsters series of films from Daiei. Heavily influenced by Shigeru Mizuki and his Gegege no Kitaro franchise, the Yokai Daisenso films began as a trilogy of quirky and creepy films back in the 1960s. These movies were period pieces, something like jidaigeki/samurai films characterized by encounters with supernatural creatures and usually laced with humor. The wide variety of yokai that appeared in those films were created mostly through costumes and puppetry, and while those physical effects were rarely very convincing, the movies are exceedingly charming for those open to the workmanlike patchwork feel. One of my favorite yokai is the haunted umbrella, or kasa bakemono, and I am a proud owner of an adult-sized costume which has gotten great mileage at Halloween parties here in Japan.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO