Gotham Knights release date, trailers, gameplay, news and rumors

The Prince Charles Cinema in London is promising fans of an upcoming anniversary screening of Scream that by attending, they can be among the first to see the trailer for 2022's Scream. The sold-out screening will take place on the evening of October 11, likely suggesting that the trailer will see broad release right around then, or shortly after, as the movie industry revels in the "spooky season" leading up to Halloween on October 31. A likely guess would be that the trailer could be attached to prints of Halloween Kills on October 15, offering fans a good reason to go see it in the cinema, rather than streaming it at home on Peacock.

