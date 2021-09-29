Gotham Knights release date, trailers, gameplay, news and rumors
Gotham Knights is a highly-anticipated upcoming game from Batman: Arkham Origins developer WB Games Montreal and, after a delay, it's now expected in 2022. Gotham Knights will take players to a “dynamic and interactive” open world Gotham City where they'll be able to step into the shoes of Batgirl (Barbara Gordon), Robin (Tim Drake), Nightwing (Dick Grayson) and Red Hood (Jason Todd), all of whom must work together to stop the city descending into chaos following the apparent death of Batman.www.techradar.com
