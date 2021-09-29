The Real World Homecoming renewed for Seasons 2 and 3

SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. One of the most fascinating things about the revamped Survivor 41 is that it didn't come in response to a crisis. Ratings weren't in freefall. CBS wasn't considering pulling the plug. Instead, it just seems that after a year in COVID purgatory and left to his own devices, Jeff Probst couldn't keep from mad-scientisting the show he's hosted for 20 years. Speaking generally, fans and critics had two common complaints: 1) that the game had become too choked with immunity idols and other advantages, and 2) that Season 39's sexual harrassment scandal brought to light that structural changes needed to be made. Probst has at least given lip service to addressing the latter concerns, making a point in the Season 41 premiere of opting for more inclusive language. But when it comes to many fans' belief that Survivor's once-simple, elegant strategies have become glutted with too many idols, advantages, and secret twists, Probst has noted those concerns and doubled down anyway. If you're a Survivor lover and those complaints resonate with you, Wednesday night's episode was likely not your favorite.

TV SERIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO