The Real World Homecoming renewed for Seasons 2 and 3

 8 days ago
The Paramount+ reality series will reunite the cast of 1993's The Real World: Los Angeles for Season 2 this fall, while a cast reunion wasn't announced for Season 3. The Real World Homecoming reportedly won't feature all Real World: Los Angeles cast members. The original ensemble of nine included Dominic Griffin, Tami Roman, Jon Brennan, Beth Stolarczyk, Aaron Behle, Irene Berrera, David Edwards, Glen Naessens and Beth Anthony. The Los Angeles season was the first to go beyond seven cast members after David was kicked out on Episode 7, replaced by Glen, while Irene departed with Episode 12, which featured her wedding, and was replaced by Beth A. Several cast members reportedly teased their involvement in Season 2 in since-deleted Instagram posts.

