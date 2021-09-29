The Book of Boba Fett premieres Dec. 29

Instead, says Michael Ordoña, What If...? "has been a thuddingly unimaginative waste of its unlimited canvas: Though it could conceivably use any character or location, any plot device or twist, What If ...? produces a disappointingly small number of mouth-agape moments — if any. And given that it’s an exploration of the Multiverse — the driving force of several upcoming MCU movies — the show’s shortcomings may be an ominous sign of things to come for the most successful entertainment franchise ever. That’s not to say the series is without merit. What if ...?'s animation is beautiful. Top actors from the movies lend their voices, including the late Chadwick Boseman, in his final performance as T’Challa. The gonzo, anything-can-happen re-imaginings have their fun. The cameos are entertaining (yes, that was Kurt Russell dropping in for a line as Ego, and Howard the Duck, Drax and others partying in Vegas). But ultimately these are just silver linings. At their core, the episodes are dominated by exposition and plot, leaving relationships, motivations and emotion out of the equation. The dialogue consistently plays down to an audience the makers assume is easy to please...All of this adds up to nonexistent dramatic stakes, the equivalent of what DC Comics used to call 'imaginary stories.'"

