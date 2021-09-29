CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Book of Boba Fett premieres Dec. 29

 8 days ago
The Disney+ spinoff of Star Wars: The Mandalorian follows the titular bounty hunter, played by Temuera Morrison, and mercenary Fennec Shand, played by Ming-Na Wen.

Boba Fett’s new Disney Plus series arrives Dec. 29

Lucasfilm’s new stand-alone streaming Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett, will premiere on Disney Plus on Wednesday, Dec. 29 — just under the wire for its scheduled 2021 release. Disney and Lucasfilm revealed the premiere date for The Mandalorian spinoff on Wednesday, and offered a new peek at the famed bounty hunter sitting on the throne he claimed at the end of season two of that Disney Plus series.
