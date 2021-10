It looks like Rockstar Games has gotten so fed up with people petitioning for Grand Theft Auto VI that it decided to mute mentions of the next game on its YouTube channel. Honestly, I sort of see where it's coming from. The company has been continually supporting Grand Theft Auto Online and working on the next-gen versions of Grand Theft Auto V for some time now. With every trailer and every update, players call out for a completely different game and even dislike-bomb the content they put out.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO