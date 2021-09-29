Britney Spears Says About New Documentary: “A Lot Of What You Heard Is Not True”

There have been a couple new Britney Spears documentaries coming out and Britney is watching and critiquing. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “It’s really crazy guys … I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times [shrugging emoji] !!! I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!! Number one … that’s the past !!!” Then, making use of sarcasm, Spears continued, “Number two … can the dialogue get any classier [shrugging emoji] [crying emoji] ??? Number three … wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world !!! What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part !!!”