The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their first game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders, spoiling the fans' return to Heinz Field. However, they currently sit at 1-1, which is the same record as the other three teams in the division. They faced a tough schedule this far, and while that won't get any easier, it's not like the team has been blown away and looked out of place. Two tough games against tough teams and there's some reason for optimism even after a loss.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO