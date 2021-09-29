Ben Roethlisberger Says Offense Must Start Faster: ‘It Starts With Me’

Through the first three weeks of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have played with a lead for barely more than 17 minutes, the majority of that coming in the fourth quarter of Week 1’s win over the Buffalo Bills. They’ve held a first-half lead for just over six minutes of the season, all coming in Week 2 against the Raiders. Ben Roethlisberger knows if this offense is going to get back on track and in rhythm, it means getting off to a quicker start.