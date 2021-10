You could pretty much take a copy of yesterday’s forecast and post it in today’s. We will once again enjoy mild, calm conditions with lots of sun above. Sunny skies start us off and will be with us through the morning. Mid to late afternoon may see a few clouds but nothing intrusive. Overall conditions will continue to be calm and dry. Highs today will once again top out near the 80-degree mark.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO