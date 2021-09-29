CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PlayStation Plus October 2021 Free Games Announced

By Justin Oneil
thisgengaming.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePGA Tour 2K21 – PlayStation 4.

thisgengaming.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Members Only PS5 & Xbox Series X Restocks Coming to Best Buy?

It looks like Best Buy could be having a number of members-only PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks this holiday season, but this isn’t good news…. It’s been near impossible to purchase a next-gen console, PS5 or Xbox Series X, since they launched in November last year. Irregular restocks are the only way that gamers can buy them and, even then, they sell out in minutes.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Playstation Store#Free Games#Playstation 4#Playstation 5#The Playstation Store
PlayStation LifeStyle

Report: October 2021’s PlayStation Plus Games Are Mortal Kombat X, Hell Let Loose, and PGA Tour 2K21

Dealabs user billbil-kun, who accurately leaked September 2021’s PlayStation Plus lineup, has now reported that October’s lineup includes Mortal Kombat X (PlayStation 4), Hell Let Loose (PlayStation 5), and PGA Tour 2K21 (PlayStation 4). Considering billbil-kun’s history, it’s likely that this is legit, but we’re marking this as a report...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PS Plus Members in Asia Receive Free Bonus PS4 Game for October

The upcoming month's line-up of PlayStation Plus titles has been subject to the usual response from enthusiasts: some think it's a perfectly acceptable offering while others are convinced it is the worst selection of titles from Sony yet. That sure sounds like the internet, doesn't it? No matter which side you fall on, though, it's clear to see that PS Plus members in Asia are getting a much better deal in October. The region is being treated to a bonus PS4 game, just cuz.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Sony Interactive Entertainment
thisgengaming.com

PlayStation Now Adds The Last of Us Part 2, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Fallout 76, and More Today

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the PlayStation Now new games lineup for the month of October 2021. PlayStation Now subscribers will get access to some big games this month including 2020 Game of the Year The Last of Us: Part II. Other new titles include Fallout 76, Amnesia Collection, Desperados 3, and more. All of the games will be available on the service starting today.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

'Battlefield 2042' Open Beta Release Date: File Size, Eligibility, How to Download and Install the Game

Excited for the "Battlefield 2042" release? DICE is giving players a chance to test out their latest game for free on open beta!. The long-running franchise "Battlefield" officially announced its open beta program for its newest installation, the "Battlefield 2042." Open beta would be accessible to all players. However, playtime might vary depending on certain factors.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

New PS5 firmware update does the you know what

Sony rolled out a new firmware update to PS5 owners worldwide this morning. The new firmware, version 21.02-04.02.00, is the first incremental update to follow on from the console's major summer release. Released last month, 21.02-04.00.00 added a wealth of new features to Sony's new console. Some of the highlights...
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

FIFA video game maker mulls rename

US video game developer Electronic Arts is considering renaming FIFA, its immensely popular football video game series, the company said Thursday. EA sports, a division of Electronic Arts, has been publishing an annual version of FIFA since 1993. The division said in a statement that it was  "exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games." "We're reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world," the company said.
FIFA
The Independent

9 best 4K TVs for a needle-sharp viewing experience

The ultra high definition standard, also known as 4K, is increasingly common. Having taken over from HD it’s the most likely resolution for all but the smallest TVs, where you simply wouldn’t be able to get the benefit from so many pixels. On larger TVs, though, the difference is unmissable, offering staggering levels of detail and needle-sharp images.Much of what’s broadcast indeed comes in regular HD resolution, but clever little gadgets called upscalers built into 4K TVs improve the image. As a result, broadcasters are taking advantage of 4K, producing everything from sport, movies you can stream from sites like...
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Riot Games Promotes Naz Aletaha to Global Head of ‘League of Legends’ Esports

Riot Games has promoted Naz Aletaha, the company’s head of global esports partnerships and business development, to lead its League of Legends esports division. As the global head of League of Legends esports, Aletaha will oversee the 12 regional leagues and its international events, including the League of Legends World Championship, which began on Tuesday morning. “Naz’s impact at Riot Games has been impressive for a decade, with eight of those years driving the esports business development efforts as a member of our leadership team,” John Needham, Riot Games’ global head of esports, said in a statement. “Her tireless efforts, business acumen, and passion for our...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday desktop computer deals: What to expect

Black Friday is right around the corner. In fact, it’s under two months away. Now that fall is here, you’re ready to start thinking about what your holiday shopping list should look like. So you might as well take advantage of the time you have now to get prepared. There are certain trends that you’re sure to see and possibly expect. When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are always so many great ones. From TVs to smart home devices, there’s plenty to love. But many people take a look at the sales for one thing:...
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Netflix Is Now Selling Official ‘Squid Game’ Merchandise in Its Online Store

Netflix has moved fast to roll out official merchandise for “Squid Game,” in a bid to capitalize on the unexpected success of the Korean survival thriller. The streamer’s merch for “Squid Game” (at this link) includes T-shirts with the show’s logo and key images from the series ($34.95), a shirt that lets you pick a custom player number ($39.95), and a customizable hoodie that lets you pick a square, triangle or circle icon — which represent the three different guard ranks — along with show logo in English or Korean ($49.95). “Accept the invitation at your own risk,” the Netflix.shop site says...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

The Game Launches “Genesis” NFT Collection With OneOf

Rapper The Game has partnered with NFT marketplace OneOf to release the “Genesis” collection, which consists of NFT cards inspired by the rap vets favorite hobbies, as well as landmark album releases such as The Documentary. In an effort to make the NFT collection accessible to fans, prices for “Get In The Game,” which drops today (Oct. 5), start at just $25. According to The Game himself, the “Genesis” collection is a reflection of his varied taste, yet another way to commemorate the Compton native’s eventful career. “I have been able to put forth my creative vision on display and show, not...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy