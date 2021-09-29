NAMI spotlights inaugural Emerging Leaders class
WASHINGTON – Twenty mid- to senior-level meat and poultry industry professionals are taking the next step in their “leadership journey” as the inaugural class of the North American Meat Institute’s (NAMI) Emerging Leaders Program. This new program – sponsored by the Food Safety Net Services (FSNS) – is a spin-off from NAMI’s involvement in the Protein PACT for People, Animals and the Climate of Tomorrow – an effort to “strengthen animal protein’s contributions to healthy people, healthy animals, healthy communities and a healthy environment.”www.meatpoultry.com
