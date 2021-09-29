CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egglife Foods adds new CFO

By Sam Danley
Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Shellie Davis has been named chief financial officer at Egglife Foods Inc., a maker of tortilla-style wraps featuring eggs instead of flour. She brings more than two decades of experience at The Coca-Cola Co. to her new role. She most recently was CFO of Global Ventures at Coca-Cola, where she was responsible for the financial integration, performance, consolidation and controls of multiple acquired businesses. Before that she was group director, M&A and industry insights, where she closed nearly $9 billion in transactions.

