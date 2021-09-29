CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson Named Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recognition comes on the strength of Johnson’s high academic achievement, which includes having earned three prestigious college degrees in just five-and-a-half years. He began his collegiate career at the University of Tennessee, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in just two-and-a-half years (with a 3.86 grade point average) and a master’s degree in structural engineering in just a year-and-a-half. He arrived at Georgia Tech in January 2020 as a graduate transfer and needed just a year-and-a-half to complete coursework for a master’s degree in analytics.

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

THE PRICE OF JOY: University of Kentucky Fined a Quarter of a Million Dollars for Too Much Celebrating

I was there in November of 1986. Well...I wasn't THERE there. But I was in front of a television and it was awesome. That was the last time, before Saturday, that Kentucky's football team beat Florida in Lexington. And yes, I find it interesting that they ended a Florida streak that was more DIFFICULT to end three years (2018) before this one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
