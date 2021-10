Covic International Trading Inc. is recalling Jongilpoom brand Enoki Mushroom because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. “Consumers should check to see if they have the recalled product in their home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

FOOD SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO