Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premiere spoilers: State of Cormac, Meredith

If you’re interested in what’s ahead on NCIS season 19 episode 4, it really starts with one simple thing: The state of Alaska. At the conclusion of tonight’s episode 3, it was made clear that Gibbs and McGee were going to travel up there in tandem hoping to get answers on what Sonova Industries is really up to. Based on the evidence we’ve gotten so far, it appears as though this group was building some sort of copper mine up in Naktok Bay, Alaska. (For the record, that doesn’t appear to be a real place — or at the very least, it’s a name that is being substituted by the show.)

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO