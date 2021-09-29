Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premiere spoilers: State of Cormac, Meredith
As we prepare ourselves for the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premiere on ABC this Thursday, there will be attention on Cormac and Meredith. At this point, it’s somewhat inevitable. These two characters have been linked to one another by fans and even the media for a while — even when Meredith and DeLuca were more of a thing (RIP, DeLuca), there were questions back then as to whether or not “McWidow” would become a love interest.cartermatt.com
