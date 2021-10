The Detroit Lions gave Dan Campbell the Head Coaching position, but their defense still looks inadequate on the field. The loss of 2020 first round pick Jeff Okudah for the second time in as many years could lead to disastrous results for the defense and now they’re releasing one of their most proven Veteran players as well. The Lions are rebuilding, and while they were not expected to contend, Campbell was brought in to improve the culture. However, Detroit’s defense has looked just as bad as last year so far.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO