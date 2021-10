Have you ever found yourself feeling embarrassed by the things you are saying even while you are still in the process of saying them? Like, you are cringing at your words before they are even finished coming out of your mouth? It happens to me on a weekly basis. It happened to 76ers coach Doc Rivers on Wednesday during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, when he realized in the middle of a national television interview that he was insisting that every single person in the world had independently arrived at the wrong interpretation of his words after the Sixers’ Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO