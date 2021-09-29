Genshin Impact Anniversary disappointments leads to review bombs
Fans of hit gacha action-adventure game Genshin Impact are mad at developers miHoYo for the supposedly lackluster rewards the developers are giving to its fans for Genshin Impact‘s anniversary celebration. This has led disgruntled fans to review bomb the game on the Google Play Store. As a result, Genshin Impact‘s score on the Play Store has fallen drastically. As of press time, the game sits on an average of three stars. At its lowest point, Genshin Impact‘s review rating on the Google Play Store has fallen down to an average of 1.7 stars.clutchpoints.com
