"Cloud Cuckoo Land: A Novel"

By Writers on Writing
 8 days ago

Michael Chabon's 'Moonglow' Shines With Insight And Fantastic Storytelling. 'How Creativity Works': It's All In Your Imagination. What makes people creative? What gives some of us the ability to create work that captivates the eyes,...

Reading a Novel Set Entirely in Slack

Calvin Kasulke’s new book, “Several People Are Typing,” is the tale of a guy whose psyche gets trapped in Slack, the workplace-messaging app. Slack lends the story its setting, dictates its form (a series of conversations among co-workers), and defines the book’s voice (characters communicate in a recognizable Slack-speak). Kasulke’s proposition, which taps into the subsuming nature of Work Today, seems to be: What if Slack ate a novel? A reader’s reply might be: Why would I read that novel? And yet “Several People Are Typing” is fun, funny, addictive, and surreal. It doesn’t feel much like literature, but it does feel like any number of Slack-adjacent activities: procrastinating, eavesdropping, solving a puzzle. I blazed through it in an hour, came up for air, and then immediately blazed through it again—behavior that mystified me until I remembered how I am on Slack.
The Best Isekai Light Novels

Isekai novels are a sub-genre of light novels that have taken the manga and anime worlds by storm. The term isekai (異世界) roughly translates to “different world” or “other world” from Japanese. In an isekai novel, a protagonist is taken (almost always from modern-day Japan) to a fantasy world, a virtual reality–based world, or even a parallel universe. The characters can be transitioned (i.e. by traveling/transmigrating or being summoned by a magical entity) or reincarnated (i.e. dying and being reborn or resurrected) into other magical worlds.
Communication Is The Challenge In This Novel Of Loss And Discovery

In 2017, the odd and wonderful British novelist Jon McGregor told a Guardian interviewer he had an "antipathy towards 'big drama.'" His dislike of showiness seems coherent with the book he'd then just released, the unmissably good Reservoir 13, which takes place over the span of 13 years and is collectively narrated by the inhabitants of a rural English town, including the birds and animals living in its hedges. At first glance, though, McGregor's newest novel, Lean Fall Stand, is about as big-drama as a book can get. It opens in the middle of a freak Antarctic ice storm; its hero, a career expedition guide named Doc Wright, has gotten separated from Luke and Thomas, the two young mapping experts in his care. Nobody can see, none of their radios are working, their satellite phones are dead, and, worst of all, something is going haywire in Doc's head. He's switching words up. By the time the storm ends, his ability to use language has collapsed.
Michael Chabon
W.e.b. Du Bois
Maureen Corrigan
Jonah Lehrer
Novel Idea: Chelsea Scott

Job title: Youth program specialist for the Jackson County Public Library. What’s the name of the book and author you are recommending?. “The Way of the Hive: A Honey Bee’s Story” by Jay Hosler. What made you want to pick up this book in the first place?. I liked the...
How Are Romance Novel Covers Made?

I know romance covers sometimes feel like a punchline to the rest of the world, but I love them and a lot goes into designing and creating them. I would know, because I used to work as a romance cover designer and an art director for a small romance publisher. Romance novels are a billion dollar industry and covers are the chief marketing tool used to drive sales. But how are romance novel covers made today and in the past?
Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr review: the Pulitzer-winner's sugary romance jumps from ancient Greece to Constantinople

Certain novels are like conspiracy theories: they weave their way through history, suggesting a secret logic is there to be found. This is how Anthony Doerr’s third novel moves – back and forth in time, linking its characters patiently. We have, in the 15th century, a boy and a girl at Constantinople’s fall; in the present day, a teenage killer and an elderly man at an Idaho library; in the nearish future, on a spaceship, a child who fears she’s the last living human being. All encounter, and have their lives changed and connected by, an ancient Greek tale of a shepherd who embarks on a fantastical quest.
Young writer crafts moral novels

SANDPOINT — Faith. Family. Friends. In that order of importance, those are the priorities in R.J’s Knight’s writing and in his life. A goal for every book he writes is to glorify God and stay true to his word and to teach valuable lessons to anyone reading his novels. Knight uses these priorities to give his writing a moral message, something he was inspired to do by C.S Lewis, who was known for his ability to mix powerful morals and lessons into a fascinating story.
Anthony Doerr Revels in the Uplifting Messages of Stories in His New Epic Cloud Cuckoo Land

Anthony Doerr, the Pulitzer Prize–winning author of All the Light We Cannot See, returns with Cloud Cuckoo Land (Scribner), about characters united by a long-lost ancient Greek manuscript through an epic mingling of time frames—15th-century Constantinople, present-day Idaho and a spaceship in the not-too-distant future. Here, he shares why he likes blending worlds and what he’s reading this fall.
Novel Pursuits

Welcome to the latest in our series of audio adventures, Tales for Our Time. This month's pick is Jane Austen's first finished novel, Northanger Abbey - and I thank you for your kind words about our opening episodes. How good is Jane Austen? Kevin Clark, a First Weekend Founding Member...
Top 5 fantasy novels

Ever since I could read fantasy novels, they have always captured my attention. I remember how it felt to read my first fantasy novel and how intrigued and captivated I was by the words and stories in them. While I can say that there are often some problems with character writing and motivation, I will always love fantasy. This list was hard to make, but as of now, here are my top five fantasy novels.
Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth: A Novel

“The writing alone is a wonder and a fitting coda for the career of this great writer who led the parade of extremely talented writers coming out of post-independence Nigeria.”. At age 87, Akinwande Oluwole Soyinka, the prolific Nigerian writer and winner of the 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature, has...
12 Horror Audiobooks That Will Chill Your Blood

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. When you’re in the mood for a really good scare, a well-crafted horror novel is often the best place to turn. While movies and TV shows might reach a wider audience, frequent horror readers know that the written word is practically unmatched when it comes to delivering potent chills. Perhaps that’s because the reader is forced to use their own imagination to fill in...
The Outsiders: The Complete Novel

S.E. Hinton's look at a hard-luck 1960s teenaged gang and their face-offs with a group of well-to-do highschool students. Other young stars include Emilio Estevez and Rob Lowe!
