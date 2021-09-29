CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Chappelle’s Comedy Special ‘The Closer’ Sets Premiere at Netflix (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is giving viewers their first look at Dave Chappelle‘s next comedy special for the streaming platform as The Closer gears up for a Tuesday, October 5, release date. The comedian reunites with director Stan Lathan for The Closer which completes a body of work on Netflix that includes The Age of Spin, Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones. Considered the sixth chapter, The Closer sees the comedian address new topics and provide signature laughs to his audience.

Comments / 0

