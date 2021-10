Kansas City Chief head coach Andy Reid is out of the hospital and expected to rejoin the team at some point this week, ESPN reported Monday morning. Reid, 63, was taken to the hospital after Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. According to ESPN, Reid addressed the players like he normally does after games before departing Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance. Per the report, at least one player had no clue anything was wrong with the veteran coach.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO