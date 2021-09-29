Study: How Megacars, More Driving Could Cancel Out EV Gains

Global heating could force the North Atlantic jet stream to break from its normal route within the next four decades, a new study suggests, bringing extreme weather across Europe and the US with “severe societal implications”.Scientists have long been concerned by the question of how rising air temperatures could impact the jet stream – a band of strong winds caused by the difference in temperature between air from the North Pole and tropics, which heavily influences weather patterns in the northern hemisphere.But with the jet stream tending to frequently lurch northwards and southwards, it has been difficult to surmise whether...

