Cars

Study: How Megacars, More Driving Could Cancel Out EV Gains

By Kea Wilson
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven the most realistic models of the emissions-cutting potential of electric vehicles are still underestimating how much more Americans are likely to drive in the years to come, and their growing preference for gas-powered megacars in the remainder of the vehicle fleet, a new study suggests — and unless policymakers reckon with their communities’ addiction to driving big cars as long as possible, their electrification wins easily could be cancelled out.

usa.streetsblog.org

Comments / 0

