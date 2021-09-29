Study: How Megacars, More Driving Could Cancel Out EV Gains
Even the most realistic models of the emissions-cutting potential of electric vehicles are still underestimating how much more Americans are likely to drive in the years to come, and their growing preference for gas-powered megacars in the remainder of the vehicle fleet, a new study suggests — and unless policymakers reckon with their communities’ addiction to driving big cars as long as possible, their electrification wins easily could be cancelled out.usa.streetsblog.org
