Dave Chappelle’s Comedy Special ‘The Closer’ Sets Premiere at Netflix (VIDEO)
Netflix is giving viewers their first look at Dave Chappelle‘s next comedy special for the streaming platform as The Closer gears up for a Tuesday, October 5, release date. The comedian reunites with director Stan Lathan for The Closer which completes a body of work on Netflix that includes The Age of Spin, Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones. Considered the sixth chapter, The Closer sees the comedian address new topics and provide signature laughs to his audience.homenewshere.com
