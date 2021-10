BEDFORD – Bedford Federal Savings Bank presents the 2021 Limestone Capital Half Marathon, 5K, and 1-mile walk is this Saturday. Currently, there are more than 200 runners/walkers registered to take part in this year’s event. The cut-off for online registration is set for midnight, this Thursday, 9/30/21. The registration process is quick and easy, just click here to register. You can always register on-site at the Expo brought to you by WQRK 105.5 Southern Indiana Classic Hits from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. or the morning of the race beginning 6:30 a.m. until 7:45 a.m.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO