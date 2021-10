DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday marks the date of the average first freeze in Denver. Instead temperatures will stay above normal for the sixth consecutive day and the streak will continue for a couple more days. While the average first freeze of the season is October 7, the average first measurable snow waits until October 18. Both have happened much earlier and much later in the past. The first freeze in 2020 was on September 8 which tied a record. In 2015 the first freeze waited until October 28 and the latest first freeze on record is November 15, 1944. (source: CBS) It won’t...

