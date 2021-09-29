CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Popular Elderslie Farm in Kechi lures well-known chef from his Wichita restaurant job

By Denise Neil
Wichita Eagle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wichita chef who’s been at the helm of a high-end local restaurant for the past five years is making a big move. Josh Rathbun, who in the summer of 2016 took over as executive chef at Siena Tuscan Steakhouse inside The Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway, will work his last day there on Thursday. He’s accepted a new job: executive chef at Elderslie Farm, the popular Kechi destination at 3501 E. 101st St. North where owners Katharine and George Elder run a fine-dining restaurant, a goat dairy and creamery, a blackberry bramble and a casual cafe as well as a sawmill and fine woodworking shop.

