CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Tik Tok Sleepwalking girl

kfrxfm.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is so easy to get lost in the rabbit hole of Tik Tok. Check out one of Jenn & JDubs favorite Tik Tok accounts. This girl has a bad sleepwalking problem, to the point her husband is now involved. @celinaspookybooAdams fave♬ original sound – Celinaspookyboo.

www.kfrxfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfrxfm.com

Tik Tok Couch Guy

Waist photo of man and woman holding hands while sitting on a couch. Surprising your significant other is supposed to be filled with tears, happiness and joy BUT for one girl it caused a stir. Lauren Zarras recorded her entrance into her boyfriend’s apartment and he is on the couch with three other girls. That recording has caused MILLIONS of Tik Tok Detectives to try to figure out if he was cheating. What do YOU think???
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CMT

Country Girls Can Go Pop, According To A Viral Tik Tok Meme

For the past half-century, country music fans have always called into question when their favorite stars — especially female performers — err in the direction of less twang and more pop-aimed sounds and styles in their music. Now, thanks to a new Tik Tok meme inspired by Lukas Graham’s single “Mama Said,” Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, and Taylor Swift have all claimed their right to make pop, country, or basically whatever music they wish.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Jessa Duggar’s Daughters Ivy, 2, & Fern, 2 Months, Look Adorable In Matching Dresses — Photos

Jessa Duggar snapped precious photos of her two youngest children cuddled up on the couch. To make things even more adorable, the sisters wore matching outfits!. Twinning! Jessa Duggar Seewald‘s daughters Ivy, 2, and two-month-old Fern wore matching outfits in two new photos shared to Instagram on Wednesday, October 6. The former Counting On star, 28, snapped pics of her two youngest children — whom she shares with husband Ben Seewald — sweetly cuddling each other on a couch, while looking adorable in their matching attire. Ivy and Fern cheesed for the camera in the same plaid green dresses and similar-looking head pieces. Ivy had on a white beanie, while her baby sister sported a stylish white headband.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleepwalking#Jenn Jdubs
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
US Magazine

Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Love in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Idris Elba's 19-Year-Old Daughter, Who's Following in His Footsteps

A-list actor Idris Elba just made his latest premiere a family affair. On Wednesday, his daughter, Isan Elba, and wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, joined him for the world premiere of The Harder They Fall during the London Film Festival. While Elba sometimes shares posts about his personal life on social media, he's not an actor who puts everything about their life out there, including his kids. But now, Isan is making a name for herself. She's joined her dad at red carpet events, has her own social media accounts, and is following in her father's film footsteps. Read on to learn more about Idris Elba's daughter Isan.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Marjorie Harvey Slays All Day Right From Her Home

Forget fashion goals, Marjorie Harvey is life goals! The wife and mother regularly gives us updates on her lavish lifestyle via Instagram and we’re always here for it! From her luxurious vacations to her stunning outfits, and we absolutely can’t get enough of her amazing life AND killer sense of style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Primetimer

Dear White People executive producer Jaclyn Moore says she's "done" with Netflix over Dave Chappelle's transphobic jokes

Chappelle's The Closer special has been called out by GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition for "ridiculing trans people." In the special, Chappelle defends J.K. Rowling for her "TERF" (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) views -- also declaring himself "TERF" -- and references criticism for his transphobic jokes in previous Netflix specials. Wednesday night, Moore, an executive producer on Netflix’s Dear White People who is transgender, tweeted “I’m done” in response to Chappelle's special. “I love so many of the people I’ve worked with at Netflix. Brilliant people and executives who have been collaborative and fought for important art,” she said. “But I’ve been thrown against walls because, ‘I’m not a ‘real’ woman.’ I’ve had beer bottles thrown at me.” Moore added: "I told the story of my transition for @netflix and @most's Pride week. It's a network that's been my home on @DearWhitePeople. I've loved working there. I will not work with them as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content." In a thread containing dozens of tweets, Terra Field, a programmer who works for Netflix and is trans herself, explained her problem with Chappelle’s statements. “Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups,” Field tweeted Wednesday. “You’re going to hear a lot of talk about “offense”. We are not offended...Being trans is actually pretty funny, if you’re someone who actually knows about the subject matter. How could volunteering for a second puberty *not* be funny? That isn’t what he is doing though. Our existence is ‘funny’ to him – and when we object to his harm, we’re ‘offended.'”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kieran Culkin: I’m never going to be fine after my sister Dakota’s death

Kieran Culkin opened up about the “devastating” death of his sister, Dakota, and acknowledged that it is a tragedy that will never be “fine.”. The “Succession” star told The Hollywood Reporter in his cover story that her passing in 2008, which happened after a car accident at age 30, is something he thinks about every day.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy