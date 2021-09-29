Why More Movies and TV Shows Could Be Filmed in Minnesota Next Year

Lights... camera... action! Here's why we could see way more movies and TV shows filmed here in Minnesota in 2022. Throughout the years, there have been several big movies filmed here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Of course, Prince's 80's classic, Purple Rain, was filmed in Minneapolis. And, of course, 90's movies like The Mighty Ducks (which was set here in Minnesota but mainly filmed in Hollywood) and Grumpy Old Men (which was set in Wabasha but was filmed in parts of St. Paul and Lake Rebecca in Rockford, northwest of the Twin Cities) also put Minnesota on the map.