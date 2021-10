On Monday, state officials announced that child care providers could apply for more than $73 million in federal funds to pay for everything from rent and utilities to increased salaries for their workers. The new round of funding is part of more than $120 million in new money flooding into Maine's childcare sector from the federal government. Todd Landry, the director of the state's Office of Child and Family Services, describes the recent investment as "unprecedented," and says it will help to expand childcare and provide subsidies to families.

MAINE STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO