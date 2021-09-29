Italian Presentation To Be Held In Marcus Christ Center
On Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Marcus Christ Center in New Hyde Park, Sal Primeggia will present his program, Religions And Superstitions In The Lives Of Italians And Italian Americans. Professor Primeggia will explain what makes Italian and Italian-Americans religious devotion unique. It’s an old-age blend of Catholic and folklore traditions that include God, saints and assorted superstitious beliefs.newhydeparkillustrated.com
Comments / 0