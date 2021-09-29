CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnetonka, MN

LETTER: Deb Calvert ranks No. 1 for proven experience

 8 days ago

Deb Calvert's resume is as vast as it is unique, with a career ranging from small business owner to vice chair of the Minnetonka Planning Commission, to her current role as Minnetonka City Councilor At-Large and her full-time position in the Office of Financial Services for St. Paul. All of us who've signed this letter have one thing in common with Deb: we're current or former members of the Hopkins Public Schools Legislative Action Coalition and have worked side by side with her, an active LAC alumnus, on issues that matter most to public school families.

