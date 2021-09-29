CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Innova CarScan Inspector 5310 OBD-II scanner review

By Brian Nadel
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Innova's CarScan Inspector 5310 OBD-II diagnostic scanner shows you what's going on under the hood and recommends repairs and parts. It offers an excellent balance between abilities and price tag and should fit into any amateur mechanic's toolbox. Today's best Innova CarScan Inspector 5310 deals. INNOVA OBD2 Scanner 5310 -...

www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Gadgeteer

CZUR Lens Pro portable document scanner review – OCR, video capture, and more

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. CROWDFUNDING REVIEW – I remember having a flatbed scanner back in the day. It was always a pain to scan a large document because it had to be done one page at a time and if the pages were printed on both sides… well, ugh. These days, if I need to scan a document, I’ll do it with my phone, but again, I wouldn’t want to do that if the document was more than a page or two in length. Can you imagine how much “fun” it would be as a student who might need to scan multiple pages of reference material? Well, that’s where a scanner like the CZUR Lens Pro can make things much easier. This portable scanner can go with you to the library or anywhere you might need to scan multi-page documents quickly. Let’s check it out.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

This Electronics Brand Is Letting Customers ‘Test Drive’ a New TV for 100 Days

High-end TV and electronics maker Hisense is borrowing from the mattress industry as part of a new promotion, allowing customers to test out a brand new TV for up to 100 days with zero commitment. Most online mattress brands currently offer deals that let customers try out a new bed for a few months (with free returns if necessary), and now Hisense is launching a “No Regrets” offer that marks the brand’s first “buy and try” offering. Amazon Buy: Hisense 75-Inch ULED 4K TV $999.99 As part of the deal, customers have 100 days to buy and try a U800GR, U8G, U7G, or U6G...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scanners#Mobile Computing#Used Cars#Innova Carscan Inspector#Obd#Innova#Seekone
nichegamer.com

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Headset Review

A big part of every gamer’s arsenal involves having a quality headset. Most of us who would consider ourselves “core” gamers have their preferred headset for each platform they play on. This is mostly because we don’t like money, and we love top notch overpriced nonsense that sounds incredible, but...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

GoCycle G4i+ review: The fanciest foldable ebike around

The GoCycle G4i+ is one of the nicest and lightest folding bikes around, but you’ll pay for its features. Motor: G4 Drive, front hub, 500 watt (US) If you’re looking for an alternate way to commute to work and have the money to burn, the GoCycle G4i+ is a pretty compelling option. Even among electric bikes - many of which are pushing the boundaries of bicycle design - the GoCycle stands out with its space-age looks.
BICYCLES
CPA Trendlines

SURVEY: Scanner Preferences Scattered

Few firms use only personal scanners. SURVEY: Zoom Tops Teams for Now | Time to Buy a New Laptop? | Your Favorite Desktop PC | 51% of Accountants Don’t Use Tablets | 78% Use Outside Email Servers. Log in here or upgrade to PRO today.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Exclusive: How safe is the Maximus Answer DualCam video doorbell?

The Maximus Answer DualCam is one of the best video doorbells, as its two-camera setup lets you see very clearly if someone left a package at your door. But while the DualCam may be good at protecting your packages, how good is it at protecting your data?. As part of...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Tom's Guide

Atatat Digital Photo Frame review

The Atatat Digital Photo Frame is a visual powerhouse in a compact package. It caters to non-technical users with a hands-on interface without the software hassle. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Atatat Digital Photo Frame: Specs. Dimensions: 8.9 x 6.42 x 3.43 inches.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5 II review

The Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5 Mark II is an updated version of the company's most video-focused Micro Four Thirds camera; the GH5. It offers increased capabilities over the original model and will eventually sell alongside a higher-end GH6 model, whose development was announced at the same time. The GH5 II gains...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Black Friday desktop computer deals: What to expect

Black Friday is right around the corner. In fact, it’s under two months away. Now that fall is here, you’re ready to start thinking about what your holiday shopping list should look like. So you might as well take advantage of the time you have now to get prepared. There are certain trends that you’re sure to see and possibly expect. When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are always so many great ones. From TVs to smart home devices, there’s plenty to love. But many people take a look at the sales for one thing:...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Sky Glass review (hands on): Is this the future of TV?

Sky Glass is a revolutionary approach to cord-cutting TV, combining a 4K set with a Dolby Atmos soundbar and built-in streaming, no dish needed. After more than 30 years of delivering content to British TV screens, Sky is cutting out the middleman and venturing into TV hardware itself, in the form of Sky Glass.
ELECTRONICS
finewoodworking.com

Tool review: JessEm Mite-R Excel II miter gauge

Miter gauges are crucial for precision work, and many have a handful of important features. But I’d never found the complete package until the JessEm Mite-R-Excel II. Over the past few weeks, I used the gauge while building furniture in my shop. I’ve made square cuts, a range of miters, and used the fence and flip stop to cut multiple parts at set lengths. The cuts always came out precise. This is the best miter gauge I’ve ever used, and I’ve already purchased one for myself.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

The 16 Best Smart Plugs To Buy in 2021

A smart plug is a tiny investment you can make to turn ordinary lights and small appliances in your home into smart appliances. With smart plugs, you can control the devices that are plugged into them, such as a lamp or a flat iron, from your smartphone. And since many have built-in Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit integration, you can even control your regular appliances with your voice. Controlling your lights and devices without having to manually walk over and touch them is really only a small piece of the pie. Many of the smart apps associated with each plug...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best gaming headsets in 2021: The best headset to level up your game

A great gaming headset can completely change how you play. Being able to properly hear your game not only makes it more immersive, but can be the difference between knowing you’re in trouble, or not. But, it can be hard to find the best gaming headsets for your needs. There are plenty of things to consider before buying a new gaming headset. For starters, you’ll want to make sure any headset you consider works properly with your console or computer. Some headsets, for example, are purpose-built for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox One, while others will work with anything. You’ll also want...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

A Bunch of Amazon Devices Are Already on Sale for the Holidays

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays are near and Amazon tech deals are rolling in. Waiting all year to upgrade your security system? Amazon has deals on their incredibly popular Blink Mini cameras. Now is the time to take your Alexa to the next level to create the smart home you’ve dreamt of so you can spy (and talk to) your pets and plants from the office.  Waiting...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Hurry! Amazon Echo Dot just dropped to $25

Black Friday sales are hitting online stores early, with retailers discounting their finest tech ahead of the big day. And AI-enabled smart speakers are in high demand, so if you've been holding off on buying one, now's your chance. Amazon currently has the third-gen Echo Dot on sale for just...
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Apple CarPlay wants to control everything – if automakers play ball

Apple CarPlay may be commonplace in most new vehicles now, but Apple is reportedly planning deeper integration for the iPhone projection system that could better compete with Google’s push to dominate the dashboard. CarPlay currently connects via Lightning cable or WiFi and presents a specially-formatted interface for key apps like media and navigation on the vehicle’s own touchscreen, though for … Continue reading
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
449K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy