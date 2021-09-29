Innova CarScan Inspector 5310 OBD-II scanner review

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. CROWDFUNDING REVIEW – I remember having a flatbed scanner back in the day. It was always a pain to scan a large document because it had to be done one page at a time and if the pages were printed on both sides… well, ugh. These days, if I need to scan a document, I’ll do it with my phone, but again, I wouldn’t want to do that if the document was more than a page or two in length. Can you imagine how much “fun” it would be as a student who might need to scan multiple pages of reference material? Well, that’s where a scanner like the CZUR Lens Pro can make things much easier. This portable scanner can go with you to the library or anywhere you might need to scan multi-page documents quickly. Let’s check it out.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO