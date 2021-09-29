CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Stage celebrates next act with Little Shop of Horrors

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 8 days ago

New Stage Theatre opens its 56th Season with the hit Broadway Musical Little Shop of Horrors October 5-17. Curtain times and dates for performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Ticket prices are $35 with discounts available for students, senior citizens, military, and groups. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, located inside the Jane Reid Petty Theatre Center, charged by phone by calling the theatre at (601) 948-3533, or ordered online at www.newstagetheatre.com. Recommended for ages 12+ for language and innuendo.

www.djournal.com

