As Gainbridge Fieldhouse reopens in October, guests will see a wealth of new features. The fieldhouse, which was renamed from Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Sept. 27, is nearly at the conclusion of Phase 2 of the Fieldhouse of the Future project, a three-phase, $360 million renovation that began in April of 2020 and will continue through the fall of 2022. After being closed since the Pacers’ season ended in May, the fieldhouse reopens with a Dan and Shay concert Oct. 1 and the Indiana Pacers playing a preseason home game Oct. 13.

CARMEL, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO