CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kuna, ID

Kuna’s Lowe Family Farmstead Offers Free First Pumpkin to Kids

By Mateo
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pictured above is our good friend Raj from one of our very favorite events over the years, Pumpkin-Smash! Pumpkin-Smash was an annual halloween event that always took place at the Lowe Family Farmstead and offered those who won their way in, a chance to win literally THOUSANDS of dollars in prizes. Everything from concert tickets to flyaway trips to see major concerts. Some great times were had at the Lowe Family Farmstead!

liteonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
107.9 LITE FM

Cancer Warriors and Cancer Survivors, There is a Moving and Inspirational Dedication to You in Downtown Boise (Photos)

The Boise Greenbelt never ceases to amaze me. I am constantly exploring what the 25 mile pedestrian trail has to offer and always seeing, discovering and finding new things. The other day I came across a moving set of quotes and artful pieces to encourage, relate to and inspire cancer survivors and cancer warriors who are still fighting. A couple of people in my family have passed after a long hard battle with cancer. My grandfathers battle was a hard one to watch and after one heck of a fight, eventually passed from it. Walking through and absorbing the words and the weight behind them was moving and I couldn't help but get emotional.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Restaurant Workers Reveal 5 Mistakes You Make When Dining Out

It is quite the privilege to be dining out these days. We were robbed for months of the pleasure because of the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad pandemic. Not to mention (except I'm going to because it supports my claim that dining out is such a privilege) many restaurants are wildly short staffed. So when you do find a restaurant with employees who are showing up and working hard, please don't make these mistakes or you very well might drive them to quit.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
Kuna, ID
Society
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Society
City
Kuna, ID
City
Eagle, ID
107.9 LITE FM

This Boise Airbnb Was Named The ‘Most Jaw-Dropping’ in Idaho

Move over Potato Hotel and Doggie Staycation, there is a new and not so quirky Airbnb in Idaho. The Website Love Exploring named every states 'Most Jaw-Dropping Airbnb'. The winner for Idaho is right in the heart of Boise and it does look marvelous. The Airbnb listing title is quite fitting, "Luxury stylish home in heart of Boise."
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Haunted House Guide

It's the season for trick or treating, haunted hayrides, and our favorite haunted houses. If you're thinking about taking a tour of haunted places throughout Idaho, then keep reading. We've compiled a list of the state's haunted houses. Although we might have missed a few of them, here is a...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Donate To or Take What You Need From IHS’s Pet Food Pantry

The Idaho Humane Society goes above and beyond serving the needs of pets in our community. One resources you may not know about as a pet owner, The Pet Food Pantry. IHS understands that when families are financially struggling, a pet might not always become a priority. If these pets are already living in a happy and stable home though, the humane society wants to do its part to keep them there which is why they set up The Pet Food Pantry. The pantry is a pet food assistance resource that distributes food twice a month.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Pumpkin#Pumpkin Patch#Photo Opportunity#The Lowe Family Farmstead#Commercial Tire#Instagram
107.9 LITE FM

How To Make A Boise Area Teacher Feel Appreciated

I swear there are multiple teacher appreciation holidays throughout the year (definitely not mad at it. Teachers deserve all the praise), and October 5th marks one of them. It's World Teacher's Day, a day to celebrate and show gratitude for the teachers in your life. The Treasure Valley is full of incredible teachers who have either impacted us or are helping impact the lives of our children. Of course we want to give them all the praise. But this isn't their first rodeo when it comes to an appreciation day or week, and it's time we be clear on what appreciation teachers actually appreciate.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Treasure Valley Newbies: What To Expect This Winter

"How much does it snow here"? Seems to be a big question Idaho's newest residents are asking, and what do you need to prepare for winter? Here's what you need to know!. If you moved here in the Spring or Summer of 2021, you may not have dealt with a Treasure Valley winter yet. We have so many new transplants in the valley... Maybe you're from California, Arizona, quite a few Vegas transplants, some Floridians I know of and others who may not have dealt with real winters before. Or, maybe you're from Alaska or Minnesota and you're a winter expert. What really goes down in Boise? How many times does it snow? How overwhelming is it? I'll tell you this... I'm originally from Las Vegas and have spent two winters here and have only had to shovel my driveway once (yes, that was an experience).
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
107.9 LITE FM

Beware This Meridian Traffic Light That Never Turns Green

Everyone just wants to get to work on time without getting stuck in ridiculous traffic. If you have to work wildly early in the morning or way late at night, the silver lining is that you generally get to avoid the annoying traffic. Unfortunately the streets being so empty can leave traffic lights confused about when they need to turn green. And that's exactly what happens every morning on my way to work.
MERIDIAN, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Nampa, Idaho Ranked Among The Worst Food Cities In The U.S.

Wallethub released a study showing Nampa was one of the worst food cities in the country, but residents disagree. See some of Nampa's favorite food spots here!. The report was released earlier this week and Eat This, Not That shared the story with great detail: "Coming 174th out of U.S. 182 cities in terms of its foodie-friendliness, Nampa—a city of approximately 94,000—didn't earn high marks in terms of affordability or access to diverse or quality food." 174th out of 182 cities puts Nampa in the bottom 9 cities for food in the country, but not the absolute worst. That honor goes to the lucky residents of Pearl City, Hawaii believe it or not! I would've thought they'd have some good fish, but what do I know?
NAMPA, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Caldwell Is Going To The Dogs

Caldwell is going to the dogs... literally! Indian Creek Plaza's Dog-Toberfest is this Saturday from 1pm to 5pm. The event brings together the traditional fun of Oktoberfest with the furry friends that aren't usually invited to such events. There are events for both you and your dog to enjoy. For...
CALDWELL, ID
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy