Idaho State

Want to Really Get Away? Idaho’s Most Remote Hotel is Amazing

By Nikki West
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 8 days ago
There are some stunning places to stay in the Gem state. But if you want an Idaho experience that really feels away from everything then Victor Idaho is calling your name. The Teton Springs Lodge in northern Idaho was named the most remote hotel in the state. Although the Teton Springs offers far more than a hotel. It is a Lodge, Spa and offers cabin rentals too that are surrounded by things to do. This is the kind of trip you plan for something special.

