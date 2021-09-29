CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Ex-Bush strategist Matthew Dowd running as Democrat in Texas

WDBO
WDBO
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=417tst_0cBsXvty00
2022 Texas Dowd In this Sept. 2, 2009 file photo, Matthew Dowd, chief campaign strategist for the Bush-Cheney 2004 presidential campaign, speaks at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock, Ark. Dowd announced Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, that he will run as a Democrat for Texas lieutenant governor. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston File) (Danny Johnston)

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Matthew Dowd, a former political advisor to Republican President George W. Bush, announced Wednesday that he will run as a Democrat for Texas lieutenant governor.

The onetime chief strategist to Bush's 2004 reelection campaign enters the race as a heavy underdog challenger to Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a firebrand who in two terms as second-in-command has driven the Texas Capitol to the hard right over guns, abortion and immigration.

In a video launching his campaign, Dowd said "the GOP politicians have failed us" and attacked Patrick over his response to mass shootings, Texas' deadly winter blackout and leading a charge for more voting restrictions.

Patrick, who served chairman to former President Donald Trump's presidential campaigns in Texas, won reelection in 2018 by more than 400,000 votes. No Democrat has won a statewide election in Texas in more than 25 years.

Dowd worked for Texas' last Democratic lieutenant governor, Bob Bullock, before joining Bush's team. He later broke with the former president and worked as an analyst for ABC News.

Democrat Mike Collier, who ran against Patrick in 2018, is also considering a second run for lieutenant governor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts law

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Abortions quickly resumed in at least six Texas clinics on Thursday after a federal judge halted the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., but other physicians remained hesitant, afraid the court order would not stand for long and thrust them back into legal jeopardy.
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

The AP Interview: Jayapal pushes Biden for $3T spending bill

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, says she has pushed President Joe Biden to hold the line and keep his ambitious social spending plan closer to $3 trillion instead of the $2 trillion range that he has floated to Democrats in recent days.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBO

Texas clinics resume abortion services after 6-week ban paused

AUSTIN, Texas — Hours after a federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of the most restrictive abortion law in the country, some Texas clinics have resumed providing abortions after a so-called fetal heartbeat is detected. Under SB8, physicians are banned from providing abortions once they detect electrical activity within the cells...
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

Senate dodges US debt disaster, voting to extend borrowing

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Senate dodged a U.S. debt disaster Thursday night, voting to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December and temporarily avert an unprecedented federal default that experts warned would devastate the economy and harm millions of Americans. The party-line Democratic vote of 50-48 in support of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Elections
WDBO

Oklahoma schools leader switches parties to run for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who has clashed repeatedly with Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and his appointees over the state's response to COVID-19 in schools, said Thursday she will switch parties and run as a Democrat against him next year. A longtime Republican first elected in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WDBO

Mainstream Republicans seek to 'rescue' Idaho - from the GOP

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Idaho’s Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin wants to be the state’s governor after next year's November elections. But when the man currently holding the job left town this week on official business, she decided not to wait. McGeachin, a far-right Republican known for her opposition to...
IDAHO STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy