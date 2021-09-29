Scientology Network Invites Everyone to Celebrate 2021 Hispanic Heritage Month
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually September 15-October 15 to honor the history, culture and contribution of American citizens and residents whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. And what better way to do so than with a visit to the Scientology Network on DIRECTV Channel 320, streaming on Scientology.tv, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.californianewswire.com
