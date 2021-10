Bluepoint Games has been officially acquired by Sony in an announcement that was posted on the PlayStation Blog. This was leaked earlier by PlayStation Japan. So who are Bluepoint Games you ask? Well, they started small by working as a porting studio for several classic games. These included the remaster of ICO and Shadow of the Colossus, Metal Gear Solid Trilogy, and God of War Collection. They proved to be the best in the business when it came to remastering games, but with the remakes of Demon’s Souls and Shadow of the Colossus, they took this even further and showcased exceptional skills and technical knowledge.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO