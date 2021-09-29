Downtown Revitalization Grant now accepting applications

TYLER — Tyler’s Downtown Revitalization Grant is now accepting applications. Interested applicants can visit this page to find the application and further details. All applications must be submitted digitally to MainStreet@TylerTexas.com by Friday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m. The Downtown Revitalization Grant is available for any business inside the Downtown area, which is bounded by Gentry Parkway to the north, Front Street to the south, Palace Avenue to the west and Beckham Street to the east.