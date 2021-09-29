CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

Corsicana City Council adopts budget, tax rate

By Mark Archibald Daily Sun
Corsicana Daily Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Corsicana City Council adopted the 2022 fiscal year budget at the Sept. 27 regular meeting. Revenues expressed in the budget total $63,040,240, with total expenditures of $61,544,896. That number does not include capital improvement and construction fund expenditures, but does reflect a balanced General Fund. The sanitation fund, as well as all of the individual special revenue and utility funds are balanced.

