Corsicana City Council adopts budget, tax rate
The Corsicana City Council adopted the 2022 fiscal year budget at the Sept. 27 regular meeting. Revenues expressed in the budget total $63,040,240, with total expenditures of $61,544,896. That number does not include capital improvement and construction fund expenditures, but does reflect a balanced General Fund. The sanitation fund, as well as all of the individual special revenue and utility funds are balanced.www.corsicanadailysun.com
